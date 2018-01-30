Blyth Players are serving up some family panto fun

Blyth Players are back on stage next week with The Princess and the Pea.

This fun-filled story features chocolate, fish, garden implements and vegetables – not forgetting a rather large dried pea.

The Queen’s brother, Duke Dastardly-Vile, has taken it upon himself to rule the country, whilst pandering to his silly, sister.

Meanwhile, Prince Colin has decided it is time to choose a bride with the X-factor and take his rightful place as King.

The Queen and the Duke are not happy about this and so the scene is set for madcap escapades as Colin tries to do what is right and the duke devises a way of staying in power.

Will Colin find a worthy bride, who is the mysterious stranger who keeps appearing and will anyone stop the queen from eating too much chocolate?

The show is at Barnby Memorial Hall in Blyth from February 8-11.

Tickets are 07784 916250 or http://bit.ly/2yenkQg