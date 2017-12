The Sheffield City Hall Christmas Concert takes place this weekend.

The Black Dyke Band and Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus join forces for the seventh year running for an intimate, heart-warming festive concert of carols and yuletide favourites, from beloved Christmas music including O Holy Night and Away in a Manger, to more contemporary choices.

The concert is on Saturday, December 16 with performances at 3pm and 7pm

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2kwNcVD