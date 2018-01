Following his original run of shows all selling out, this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers has now announced a further six UK shows for this spring, including a date at Sheffield’s O2 Academy.

With his debut album charting at number four, the multi-talented pianist, composer and producer has already made a huge impact on the UK scene and these new shows are expected to add further to his reputation.

His Sheffield date is on April 28.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2bNI0Vi