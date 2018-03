The Little Unsaid are live at Greystones in Sheffield next month.

Recent winners of the Steve Reid InNOVAtion Award, The Little Unsaid have spent the last year travelling the UK and Europe and drawing comparisons with Nick Cave and Leonard Cohen.

The band have just completed their album, Selected Works, which is out on May 18.

The gig is on April 5 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2FEpLnl