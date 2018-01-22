Beat The Streets in Nottingham this weekend

Sleaford Mods and Ferocious Dog headline the Beat The Streets festival in Nottingham this weekend.

The all-day music festival fundraiser in aid of the homeless has secured a stellar line-up of the biggest artists to come out of Nottingham’s music scene in recent years.

Sleaford Mods, Ferocious Dog are joined by the likes of The Invisible Orchestra, Lawnmower Deth, Rolo Tomassi, Kagoule and Eyre Llew, Georgie, Tusk, Nina Smith, Vigilantes, Super Furniture and Ashfields.

The full line-up will feature more than 80 acts playing more than 10 stages in venues across the city centre including Rock City, The Rescue Rooms, Rough Trade, Stealth and The Bodega.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to Framework, the Nottinghamshire charity dedicated to bettering the lives of homeless people.

The event is on Sunday, January 28.

Tickets are on www.alttickets.com or www.gigantic.com