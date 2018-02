Lara Melda performs at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this weekend,

The 2010 winner of the BBC Young Musician Prize is the latest act to perform as part of the venue’s Sunday Morning Piano Series recitals.

She will be performing works by the likes of Mozart, Beethoven and Schumann.

The concert is on Sunday, February 18 at 11am.

Tickets are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk