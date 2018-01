Bastille are back on the road this year with the ‘Reorchestrated’ tour.

And they will play Sheffield City Hall on April 14.

‘Reorchestrated’ tour will see them performing in intimate venues and concert halls with a string and brass section, and choir showcasing re-workings of their highly acclaimed number one albums Wild World and Bad Blood.

Tickets for their Sheffield show are at http://bit.ly/1uIXI5P