The AVIT Blues Band is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Firm favourites at the Clowne Rock & blues Club, this Doncaster band say their music is based at the point where blues meets rock.

It’s all about live music, playing blues from the soul.

As well as venues like Clowne, they have been performing at more festivals as their popularity grows.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, December 17 at 9m and entry is £4.