Zephaniah tour reaches Nottingham Glee this week

Award-winning poet Benjamin Zephaniah brings his first UK tour in eight years to Nottingham Glee Club on June 10.

The tour coincides with the publication of his autobiography, The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah, which is published by Simon and Schuster.

Professor Zephaniah’s shows will feature stories about his remarkable life, including his friendship with Nelson Mandela, his musical career with The Wailers, his political campaigns and how he became one of Britain’s most popular poets.

He said: “I wrote my autobiography gradually, over six years, and wanted it to be a social history of Britain. It charts the race riots, global events, my friendships with people like Nelson Mandela and Tony Benn and my career as a poet.

“I’ll be sharing stories from the book when I’m on the road. They say you’re supposed to mellow with age – but I haven’t. If anything, I’ve become more angry.”

For ticket and show information, see https://www.glee.co.uk/performer/benjamin-zephaniah/#show-list or call the box office on 0871 472 0400.