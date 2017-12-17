Top Rambert triple bill is coming to Nottingham venue next year

Rambert will be performing a show called A Linha Curva And Other Works at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, from February 27-March 1.

A Linha Curva is a hip-swinging, drum-beating, Olivier Award-winning party piece. It’s the spirit of Brazilian carnival recreated by choreographer Itzik Galili, with 28 dancers, four samba percussionists and a dazzling light show contributing to its infectious energy.

Next you’ll be swept up by Symbiosis. This high-velocity celebration of the Rambert dancers’ skills is by internationally acclaimed dance-maker Andonis Foniadakis, with a new score by BAFTA and Ivor Novello Award-Nominated composer Ilan Eshkeri.

Completing this triple bill is a dance theatre creation from rising star Ben Duke.

Darkly funny and deeply moving, Goat dissects the pleasure and pain of performing. The work is inspired by the music and spirit of Nina Simone, with a selection of her best loved songs performed live on stage by jazz singer Nia Lynn

Full of energy, live music and spectacular dancing, this is a powerful programme from Britain’s national dance company.

Tickets cost £15-£28.50. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.

Photo credit: Hugo Glendinning