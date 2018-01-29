Top pianist will star in university’s Russian spectacular

A world famous pianist will join forces with Nottingham Trent University for the latest event in their blockbuster series of concerts.

NTU Music welcomes back Grammy-nominated Joseph Moog for A Russian Spectacular at the Albert Hall on Saturday, February 10.

The Nottingham Trent University Choir and orchestra in residence, English Pro Musica, will perform a collection of the finest Russian classics from a trio of the country’s most celebrated composers.

The programme will feature Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, Mikhail Glinka’s Russlan and Ludmilla Overture and Alexander Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances.

Joseph Moog will play Tchaikovsky’s famous Piano Concerto No.1 in B flat minor.

The German pianist, twice a winner at the International Classical Music Awards, last performed in Nottingham in 2015.

The event is part of Nottingham Trent’s International Music Series, which is taking place across 2018 to celebrate the University’s 175th Anniversary.

In April, the NTU Choir will be joined by the world-renowned London Philharmonic Orchestra in the Royal Concert Hall to perform Verdi’s Requiem.

Matthew Hopkins, director of music at NTU, said: “This promises to be another fantastic evening from NTU Music, featuring our 160-strong choir, a wonderful orchestra and a world famous pianist performing a collection of the most spectacular Russian classics in Nottingham’s impressive Albert Hall.”

Tickets are priced at £10, £20, £22 or £24 and can be purchased online or from the NTU Music Centre on Goldsmith Street, Nottingham.

Photo by Paul Marc Mitchell