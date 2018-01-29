Top ballet company to perform at Royal Concert Hall

Renowned dance company Moscow City Ballet return to the UK following a triumphant season with its dramatic traditional story-telling and captivating performances.

They will be appearing at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham from February 7-10.

Moscow City Ballet reaches the UK on the back of another jubilant worldwide tour where it reaffirmed its popularity with thousands of dance fans.

The enchanting and romantic story of The Sleeping Beauty inspired Tchaikovsky to write some of his most glorious music, and the ballet has captivated the imaginations of people for well over 100 years. Featuring the delicate Princess Aurora, her gallant Prince, the beautiful Lilac Fairy and a host of fairy-tale characters, this is a truly magical production.

The world’s most famous love story Romeo and Juliet is set to Prokofiev’s dramatic score, a masterpiece of 20th century music. All the hustle and bustle of Renaissance Verona is brought to life in this powerful production. The ballet follows the fate of the star-crossed teenage lovers from their first meeting to their untimely and tragic death.

Live music is at the heart of Moscow City Ballet’s productions and both Prokofiev’s and Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece scores are played beautifully by the Moscow City Ballet Orchestra adding an extra dimension of drama and splendour.

Founded by Victor Smirnov-Golovanov in 1988, Moscow City Ballet is one of Russia’s most successful and popular touring ballet companies, highly admired for its distinctive style, exciting choreography and exceptionally gifted dancers.

