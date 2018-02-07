Recipe: Unicorn Chip Pancakes with Marshmallow Sauce

Try your hand at this tasty treat.

Unicorn Chip Pancakes with Marshmallow Sauce

(Makes 16)

Ingredients

Pancakes: 115g plain flour, pinch of salt, 1 tsp (1 sachet) Dr. Oetker Baking Powder, 25g caster sugar, 1 large egg, beaten,

100ml whole milk, 100g Dr. Oetker Unicorn Chips, 10ml vegetable oil

Sauce: 100g Dr. Oetker Heart Marshmallows

100ml double cream

Method

Sift flour, salt, baking powder and sugar into large bowl and make a well in centre. Add egg and milk and gradually whisk into dry ingredients. Stir in the Unicorn Chips. Heat a heavy based frying pan, add some of the oil and allow to heat, then drop 2 tablespoons of batter into pan to make each pancake. Cook over medium heat until bubbles appear. Flip pancake over with a slice and cook other side until golden brown. Lift pancakes onto a cooling rack which is covered with kitchen towel and place more kitchen towel lightly on top. Cook all the batter and if necessary add more oil to the pan. In a pan gently melt Heart Marshmallows with the cream. The sauce will thicken slightly as it cools. It can be reheated gently if needs be.

Photo courtesy of Dr Oetker