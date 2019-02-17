Northern Ballet hits the road with Puss In Boots

Puss In Boots will be presented by Northern Ballet Theatre. Image by Richard Barrelle.
Puss in Boots can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre on June 4

Northern Ballet has interpreted this much-loved children’s story for a major national tour.

This child-friendly 40-minute ballet tells the tale of a remarkable cat who, despite being clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck. Follow their adventures as they meet a flurry of characters including royalty.

For ticket information, you can call 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.  Image by Richard Barrelle.