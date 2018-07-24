Kids can get cooking this summer at Notts venue

Mushroom risotto, chicken fajitas, pavlova and sticky toffee pudding are just some of dishes that children can learn to create this summer at The School of Artisan Food.

The Junior Cooks and Junior Bakers courses aim to give young people confidence and skills in the kitchen. The one day courses take place in August at the school, based in the heart of Sherwood Forest on the Welbeck Estate in North Nottinghamshire.

Justine Kanter is a Cordon Bleu trained chef and mother of two teenage boys. Armed with a thorough understanding of ingredients, together with classic techniques, and secret tips, she will show young people how to make their food taste better.

Justine said: “It’s so important to get children interested in cooking at a young age as kids who cook become adults who cook armed with the knowledge of how to feed themselves a healthy and nutritious diet. It’s also fun and great for their confidence when they can start taking part in preparing family meals.”

Junior Bakers is ideal for 10-14-year-olds who will spend a hands on day learning how to make a range of delicious desserts such as pavlova with summer berries; cheesecakes; sticky toffee puddings; chocolate mousse pots and vanilla panna cotta. Each student will take home what they make. The course takes place on Tuesday, August 14, from 9.30am-4.30pm.

The Junior Cooks course is for 11-16 year-olds and will help develop a love for food, build confidence in the kitchen and teach practical skills and recipes. The course takes place on Wednesday, August 15, from 9.30am to 5pm.

During the day, the young cooks will make mushroom risotto; chicken, ham and leek pie; chicken fajitas; sausage, mashed potato and gravy; tiramisu and mini chocolate pots.

For more information, pricing and to book, visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org/childrens