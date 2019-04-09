Head Back To The Future as hit film comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

If you love the smash hit movie Back To The Future then a performance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 17 will be right up your street.

Experience the blockbuster 1985 movie as you’ve never experienced it before when Alan Silvestri’s popular score is played live by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, accompanying the film in sync being shown on a big screen.

Power up your DeLorean, recharge your flux capacitor and get ready to enjoy this movie classic in unforgettable style.

