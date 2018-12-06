Full line-up of stars announced for Strictly tour’s visits to area

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be overjoyed to hear that the full line-up of celebrities and their professional partners for next year’s Strictly Come Dancing UK Arena Tour has been announced.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard, Graeme Swann and Karen Clifton, Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will all be joining previously announced Stacey Dooley and Aljaž Skorjanec, Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell on the road in the New Year.

The sparkling line-up of celebrities and professional dancers will also be joining tour host Ore Oduba and the Live Tour judging panel of awesome foursome Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, as they dance around the country for 29 glittering shows from January 2019.

These include Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on January 30-31 and Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on February 5-6.

To add even more wow, professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden and Johannes Radebe will also be performing in this supersized dance extravaganza. The tour will feature music from the Strictly singers and the Strictly live band.

For ticket availability, go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/strictly-come-dancing or www.flydsaarena.co.uk