Film review: The Shape Of Water is a fantastic achievement

The fantastical story at the heart of Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape Of Water captures what is essential to humanity: love, writes Natalie Stendall.

Sally Hawkins (Paddington, Blue Jasmine) is Elisa, a mute cleaner who works at an aeronautic lab where a human-like sea-creature (Doug Jones) is brought in for tests.

Elisa befriends the creature who is treated with cruelty and violence by the project’s leader Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon), teaching him about music, dance and language. Out of their lonely worlds the two form a rare and beautiful attachment.

The Shape Of Water is a poetic, elegant and spiritual fable that explores the human experience with sensitivity and warmth. It explores exploitation, competition and attitudes to race, homosexuality and disability to probe and expose what it means to be human.

The film offers a refreshing depiction of female sexuality and attraction too, while offering a timely, if subtle, exploration of male attitudes. At the film’s core lies a delightful and original friendship between Elisa and an older male neighbour, played by an excellent Richard Jenkins whose kindness and platonic love is sweetly stirring.

With its early 1960s Americana backdrop, fantastic aeronautic lab and beguiling underwater sequences, The Shape Of Water is sublime to watch on the big screen.

Guillermo del Toro loads his shots with meaning and metaphorical objects. This is a film that rewards those who watch closely. Its use of song, dance and old movies, as a means of communication often stronger than words, will strike a chord with movie fans.

This highly original setting is powerful and captivating, but the story itself becomes more conventional as it races towards the climactic final showdown. As always, Michael Shannon makes an excellent villain - his cruelty thinly masked by a cold politeness - but the story’s dependency on a conventional baddie feels a little too ordinary in this expertly crafted, imaginative world.

Sally Hawkins’s silent performance is exquisite, holding the film’s threads together, capturing joy, romance and desperation. Octavia Spencer is warm and uplifting too, as fellow cleaner Zelda, imbuing her scenes with a light, natural comedy. The role itself feels too stereotypical however, a rare misstep in this largely astute screenplay.

That Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth) nests such an intricate story about love and humanity in this visually beautiful and immensely nuanced landscape is a fantastic achievement. The film, in all its technical prowess, is nominated for a whopping 13 Oscars.

4/5