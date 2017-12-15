Dance stars to hit the road again in new touring show

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag’s exciting new show Broadway to Hollywood is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on February 1, as part of their latest nationwide tour.

A stunning new production of dance, music and song, Broadway to Hollywood showcases the talent of one of the nation’s favourite ballroom couples and a stellar supporting cast including star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class ensemble dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Richard Balcombe.

The show will feature sensational choreography, sparkling costumes and a musical score to include such classics as Somewhere in Time, Cry Me a River, Mr Bojangles, Downtown, This Nearly Was Mine, New York, New York, Couple of Swells and Libertango.

The show will also feature the very popular ‘Q and A’ section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Commenting on the show, Anton Du Beke said, “It’s show time again! Erin and I are delighted to be back with a brand new production. This will be our tenth tour so we really hope you will be able to join us in celebrating a decade of dance!” The show starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 0115 989 5555.