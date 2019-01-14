Dance star Brendan trips the light fantastic at Royal Concert Hall

Brush off your tails, dancing star Brendan Cole is back.

A brand new production for 2019 promises unparalleled entertainment as Brendan leads his cast in a thrilling extravaganza of music and dance. The very first winner of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is joined by a team of professional dancers, singers and a live band to showcase the superb choreography and dazzling performance that has kept him in the public eye for 15 years.

Come along to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on February 20 for an evening of beautiful ballroom magic and high-energy latin passion with the charismatic Brendan Cole, and experience the ultimate Show Man at his best.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk