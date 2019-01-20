Cinderella ballet tickets go on sale for Nottingham shows

Ballet fans won’t want to miss the visit of Northern Ballet to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal later this year.

Cinderella will be performed from November 19-23 and tickets have gone on sale this weekend.

Escape to an enchanting winter wonderland with Northern Ballet’s reimagining of Cinderella.

A glorious summer’s day turns into tragedy. Devastated by the loss of her father, and excluded by her cruel stepmother and sisters, Cinderella finds solace on the frozen lake where she first sees her Prince Charming. As romance blossoms, a surprise encounter in a market place changes Cinderella’s destiny.

Famous for their sparkling adaptations of fairytale classics, Northern Ballet’s Cinderella is the most magical rags-to-riches story you will ever see.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk