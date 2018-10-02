All for one as The Three Musketeers come to Nottingham

Ballet fans will love the return of The Three Musketeers when the award-winning production comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 4-6.

Northern Ballet kicks off a new tour of its swashbuckling adventure ballet in Nottingham.

This spirited adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’s famous novel returns to the UK stage for the first time in more than ten years.

Choreographed by David Nixon, The Three Musketeers is set in 17th century Paris, where the mood is tense as d’Artagnan and the three musketeers embark on an action-packed quest to save the Queen’s reputation and the life of d’Artagnan’s love.

In a whirlwind of adventure, romance and intrigue, this is a rip-roaring ballet with a classic love story at its heart.

Last performed in the UK in 2007, David Nixon’s The Three Musketeers is set to an enduringly popular score composed by Sir Malcolm Arnold and played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk