Cirque: The Greatest Show will be coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall later this year (Photo by Pawel Spolnicki)

​Nottingham Playhouse plays host to Milkshake! Live on August 3.

Milkshake! Monkey is back and can’t wait to put on a spectacular new show for all young fans in the area, joined by some of his favourite Milkshake friends plus two Milkshake presenters from the popular TV show.

Join Paddington, Daisy and Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues and You! and of course Milkshake! Monkey for an unforgettable family time at Milkshake Monkey’s Musical!

Learn the songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake! friends and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and the stage brings Milkshake! to life.

This new show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction, and is great fun for all, a family show not to be missed.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

At Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, you can look forward to the visit by Cirque: The Greatest Show on September 2.

Nottingham Playhouse is the venue for a performance of Milkshake! Live (Photo credit: Drew Baumohl)

It’s time to step into the light for a night like no other where you can enter into a world where the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meet a jaw-dropping circus spectacular.

It’s a world that explodes into colour as everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with breath-taking, amazing aerialists, contortionists, and feats of agility and flair.

It’s the new variety spectacular everyone is talking about, the award-winning, smash-hit sensation that is fun for all the family.

An all-star cast perform the big numbers from your favourite shows and are joined by mesmerising circus stars, making for an enchanting production.

Mansfield Palace Theatre is the venue to see In The Night Garden Live.

For ticket availability for the two performances, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Finally, Mansfield Palace Theatre will be the setting for the performances of In The Night Garden...Live on September 6 and 7.

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in the fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day.

Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all.

You will see all of your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music.

This show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk.

For more on how to get tickets, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

