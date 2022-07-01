Young talent on display when Alice In Wonderland The Musical hits the stage soon

Create Theatre, Mansfield, July 30 and 31, 4pm and 6.30pm.

Poppet And Pearl Productions presents its debut show later this month, showcasing talented youngsters from the area.

More than 70 children auditioned back in February for the show, with 30 being successful in gaining a place.

Poppet and Pearl Productions will present Alice In Wonderland The Musical at Mansfield's Create Theatre in late July

A cast ranging from 6-18 years has been hard at work in rehearsals and Poppet and Pearl Productions are delighted with the hard work and commitment the young performers have shown.

Poppet and Pearl Productions was founded in 2020 by Lucie Featherstone, who trained at the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London and worked as an actress and performer for many years, before running a successful pre-school dance franchise, eventually launching Poppet and Pearl Productions.

The group’s mission is to inspire, encourage and empower young performers to discover their true potential as young performers.

It has secured representation with top casting agencies for some of the children taught there, and many have gone on to gain roles in TV and professional theatre.

Details: For more, go to https://www.facebook.com/poppetandpearl/