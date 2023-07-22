​You'll be mad at yourself if you miss Nottingham arena shows by these stars

You can see Madness later this year on their C'est La Vie tour

Busted will be playing eagerly-awaited gigs there on September 15, September 23 and October 4.

Impossible though it may seem, it’s been 20 years since Busted bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single What I Go To School For.

It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the number one smashes Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David, Thunderbirds Are Go, You Said No and the Top 3 singles Year 3000, Air Hostess and Sleeping With The Light On.

Now Busted celebrate their 20th anniversary with a major UK arena tour.

The tour will see the original much-loved trio - James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis - play their hits and fan-favourites to a combined audience of 150,000 people over the course of 15 shows.

Supporting Busted will be the iconic Hanson, most famous in this country for hits including Mmm-bop.

Later in the year, Madness, one of the most loved British bands will bring their C’est La Vie tour to the arena on December 5.

Busted have three shows coming up at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (Photo by Ray Burmiston)

Known for their raucous live sets, the C’est La Vie tour will be teeming with classic hits from the nutty boys’ unrivalled back catalogue, along with some songs from the forthcoming new album.

Responsible for some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s, including Life of Riley, Lucky You and Pure, Lightning Seeds will be the special guests for the entirety of the tour.

Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

They have also performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast - the most watched TV music event of 2018.

Donny Osmond

Finally, December 2 is the date for a gig by the legendary performer Donny Osmond.

On his first UK tour in six years, the pop superstar will be bringing his electrifying Vegas show to UK arenas.

Throughout an illustrious six-decade career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records, selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend.

He has had three UK No 1s, nine UK Top 10s, 13 UK Top 40s and spent a staggering 333 weeks in the UK charts.

For more details on ticket availability on these and other forthcoming shows at the city centre venue, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​