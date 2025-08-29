‘You won’t believe your eyes’: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe comes to life on stage in Nottingham

Katy Stephens as The White Witch and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund (photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

Wonder and adventure will come to Nottingham when a celebrated new production of C S Lewis’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe hits the Theatre Royal stage this autumn.

Audiences are invited to step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia, joining Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter. The children wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan – the noble king of Narnia – and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

Award-winning Katy Stephens plays The White Witch. Katy’s extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company, with whom she is an associate artist. Katy was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for the RSC’s Histories Cycle, where her roles included Joan of Arc and Margaret of Anjou. Katy will also play Mrs Macready.

Katy Stephens said: “I’m thrilled to bring this show to life for audiences. They won’t believe their eyes and ears!

The children encounter Aslan, the noble king of Narnia (photo: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

"For two and a half hours, they’ll be completely transported. It’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening – a show that will captivate both adults and children alike. The level of talent on stage is incredible. I’ve been in awe of the stunning musicianship, beautiful dancing, and powerful performances. I’ve laughed, I’ve been moved, and I feel so privileged to be part of this production. I know the audience will feel the same way. Above all, it’s a beautiful, powerful, and truly magical show – the warmest, most enchanting spectacle you could imagine.”

Playing the Pevensie Children are Joanna Adaran as Susan, Jesse Dunbar as Peter, Kudzai Mangombe as Lucy and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund.

C S Lewis’s book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: ‘We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’s novel with this tour.’

Director Michael Fentiman added: “The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers. It is a celebration of the possibilities of collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.”

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe runs from Tuesday November 4 to Saturday November 8. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.