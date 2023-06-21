​You can expect some hot stuff when The Full Monty touring show comes to Nottingham

The Full Monty will hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year. (Photo by Ellie Kurttz)

Written by Simon Beaufoy, who penned the original film and is co-writer on the current TV series that revisits the much-loved main characters 25 years on, the smash-hit play can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from October 30 to November 4.

Alongside Danny Hatchard as Gaz, The Full Monty will star Jake Quickenden as Guy, Bill Ward as Gerald, Neil Hurst as Dave, Ben Onwukwe as Horse and Nicholas Prasad as Lomper.

This fast and funny play is still very much of our time, as again we are hit by a cost-of-living crisis.

Gaz and his mates are down on their luck and feel they have been thrown on the scrapheap, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.

As in the 1997 smash hit film, this new production is a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, laughs and heartbreak.

The Full Monty marks the first co-production and partnership between the Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Buxton Opera House, which recently became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation.

Danny Hatchard is probably best known for his roles as Lee Carter in BBC One’s EastEnders, and Gary in BBC One’s Not Going Out.

Jake Quickenden, Danny Hatchard and Bill Ward are among the stars of The Full Monty (Photo credit: Ellie Kurttz)

His theatre credits include Aaron in Eyes Closed Ears Covered at The Bunker Theatre, for which he was nominated for an Off West End Theatre Award, as well as Tom Jenkins in Scrooge at Curve, Leicester, Jack Dawkins and Noah Claypole in Oliver Twist at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, and Valentin in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Jake Quickenden has previously appeared on ITV’s The X Factor, The Chart Show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing On Ice, The Real Full Monty: On Ice and Channel 4’s Hollyoaks and Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins.

Bill Ward is probably best known for his roles as Charlie Stubbs in ITV’s Coronation Street and James Barton in ITV’s Emmerdale.

Neil Hurst’s television credits include Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small, ITV’s Coronation Street and BBC’s Casualty, Doctors and Moving On.

Neil Hurst appears as Dave in The Full Monty on its forthcoming UK tour.

Ben Onwukwe’s theatre credits include UK tours of The Shawshank Redemption plus TV credits on Coronation Street and Law & Order UK, Doctors and Holby City.

Nicholas Prasad’s theatre credits include Around the World in 80 Days plus TV shows such as Doctors and EastEnders.

For more on tickets for this eagerly-awaited production, go to www.trch.co.uk

