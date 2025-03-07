This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The first WWE Smackdown since John Cena joined the dark side takes place this evening on Netflix 🥊📺🥊

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a seismic shift in the WWE Universe, this evening's Smackdown hopefully answers many questions.

With Cody Rhodes set to appear this evening, will we find out his thoughts after the dramatic John Cena ‘heel’ turn at Elimination Chamber 2025?

Here’s what has been announced for the March 7 2025 episode of WWE Smackdown, along with how to get tickets to the upcoming WWE UK Tour.

The WWE landscape has completely changed after the events of WWE Elimination Chamber last weekend - one that hopefully is addressed on WWE Smackdown tonight.

The question many wrestling fans are asking, other than ‘why, John, why,’ is where were you when the All-American good guy, John Cena, sold his soul to The Rock after winning the men’s Elimination Chamber match, securing his shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship at Wrestlemania 41 in April .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Cody Rhodes set to appear on this evening’s episode, perhaps we’ll get some answers from The American Nightmare why he thinks John Cena did the unthinkable - but could we also get a surprise appearance from The Rock to address the situation?

Here’s what you can expect from this evening’s ever intriguing episode of WWE Smackdown when it airs on Netflix in the UK.

WWE Smackdown preview - March 7 2025

Will the WWE Universe and Cody Rhodes find out why John Cena 'sold his soul' at Elimination Chamber 2025 last weekend? | WWE

Randy Orton returns!

After a harrowing return from a near-career-ending Piledriver, Randy Orton is set to address the WWE Universe, and all eyes are on his intended target: Kevin Owens .

Orton, clearly operating on a razor's edge after his near-demise, will delve into the dark depths of his mind, revealing his plans for the Prized Fighter. Expect a chilling and intense segment as The Viper unleashes his venom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody Rhodes set to address the WWE Universe

Cody Rhodes, still reeling from the devastating assault orchestrated by The Rock and John Cena, returns to SmackDown with a broken body and a heavier heart.

Last week, Rhodes' defiant stand against The Rock was met with brutal consequences, and now, he must confront the shocking alliance that has turned his WrestleMania journey into a nightmare. What will Rhodes have to say about the betrayal?

Will he address his future, and how will he react to The Rock and John Cena's partnership with his Wrestlemania 41 opponent?

Will Jade Cargill reveal why she attacked Naomi at Elimination Chamber?

Another huge talking point from Elimination Chamber 2025 was the return of Jade Cargill ; the superstar made her presence known during the women’s Elimination Chamber match, returning after being injured on November 24 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while Bianca Belair , stuck inside an Elimination Chamber pod, was initially happy to see her former tag team partner return, that glee suddenly changed to sorrow as Cargill brutally destroyed Naomi before returning to the back. Does this mean Naomi is somehow involved in the attack, or are we about to be hoodwinked by the WWE again?

What time is WWE Smackdown airing on Netflix in the United Kingdom tonight?

WWE Smackdown is set to air live on Netflix in the United Kingdom on March 8 2025 from 1am GMT, with on-demand presentations available shortly after the broadcast.

What’s the current matches scheduled for WWE Wrestlemania 41?

After the events of WWE Elimination Chamber, and a title change that occurred on WWE Raw this past Monday evening, this is currently how the Wrestlemania 41 card is stacking up:

WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v John Cena

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Charlotte Flair

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v Jey Uso

Women’s World Championship: Iyo Sky (c) v Bianca Belair

When will the WWE come to the United Kingdom in 2025?

The WWE are set to tour the United Kingdom later this month (March 2025), with not only a series of Road to Wrestlemania shows , but three TV tapings for Raw and Smackdown taking place:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 23 2025: WWE Live: Road to Wrestlemania - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

March 24 2025: WWE Raw - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

March 28 2025: WWE Smackdown - The O2, London

March 31 2025: WWE Raw - The O2, London

Tickets for all of the WWE shows are currently on sale now through Ticketmaster .

What do you think Cody Rhodes will say when addressing the WWE Universe about the shock events that happened at Elimination Chamber? Let us know your predictions ahead of tonight’s show by leaving a comment down below.