World premiere theatre version of acclaimed book hits Nottingham Playhouse stage

​Nottingham Playhouse, February 3 to 25.

Adapted for the stage by Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler from the acclaimed novel by Christy Lefteri, The Beekeeper Of Aleppo is presented by Nottingham Playhouse in association with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and UK Productions Ltd.

Advertisement

Reuniting the team that produced the international stage sensation The Kite Runner, the production opens at Nottingham Playhouse on February 3 for a world premiere run before touring the country.

Make sure you catch The Beekeeper Of Aleppo at Nottingham Playhouse

Most Popular

The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of Nuri, a beekeeper; and his wife, Afra, an artist.

They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens.

Advertisement

When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again.

This compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection between friends, families and strangers and is directed by the Olivier Award-winning Miranda Cromwell.

Advertisement

Details: For more on tickets go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk