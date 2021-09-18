World premiere of new ballet Merlin to dance onto stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

See the world premiere of Merlin when it is performed in Nottingham (Photo credit: Guy Farrow)

Merlin is an epic adventure of heartache, hope and spellbinding magic.

Created by the British choreographer Drew McOnie, Merlin sees the young and inexperienced sorcerer master his magic to unite a warring kingdom.

The ballet explores Merlin’s teenage impulses and his quest for acceptance, set against a backdrop of conflict and divide.

Drawing on well-known characters from Arthurian legend including Morgan le Fae and the Lady of the Lake, the original story will be brought to life with illusions and magic by Chris Fisher, international illusions and magic associate for Harry Potter & The Cursed Child.

Chris will work closely with Northern Ballet’s dancers, applying the discipline of ballet to mastering magic complemented by Colin Richmond's ingenious set and costume designs.

Merlin will be the first full-length ballet created by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie, whose recent work includes the acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, King Kong on Broadway and Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom in the West End.

Its story is a personal one, inspired by McOnie’s experiences of feeling different growing up and, more recently, examining what it could mean to be a parent in a non-nuclear family. It’s a story about how one's otherness may in fact turn out to be their magic.

Tickets for Merlin at Nottingham Theatre Royal are available at www.trch.co.uk

