Worksop’s Kian Butler through to semi-finals of Una Voce per San Marino – one step closer to Eurovision

Worksop’s very own Kian Butler has taken a huge step forward in his music career after securing a place in the semi-finals of Una Voce per San Marino, the competition that will decide San Marino’s representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Kian has been selected from an incredible 1,200 applicants across 48 countries, proving that his talent and determination have set him apart on the international stage.

His semi-final performance will be broadcast live on RTV San Marino and RAI Italy on Monday, 17th February, as he competes for a place in the grand final. With just weeks to go, excitement is building both in Worksop and beyond, as Kian prepares to showcase his original song, If You Dare, a powerful anthem about overcoming challenges and believing in yourself.

“I can’t quite believe it,” Kian said. “To have been chosen from so many talented artists around the world is just incredible. If You Dare is such a personal song, and to be able to perform it on a stage like this is a dream come true. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

Kian’s journey to this moment has been full of dedication and passion. From early performances at Worksop Pride 2023 and Worksop’s Got Talent 2017, to being featured in Autism’s Got Talent, he has worked tirelessly to build his career. His experience as the online social media host for the UK delegation at Junior Eurovision in 2022 and 2023 gave him a unique insight into international music competitions, strengthening his desire to take the stage himself.

Kian Butler

His decision to enter Una Voce per San Marino came after an unforgettable trip to Eurovision 2024 in Sweden, where he witnessed the excitement and magic of the contest firsthand. “Being there in the crowd, watching these artists give it their all, made me realise this is what I want to do,” he said. “Now I’m one step closer to that dream.”

The people of Worksop have thrown their full support behind Kian, with messages of encouragement flooding social media. His theatre family at Dukeries Theatre Group has been behind him every step of the way, and fans across Nottinghamshire are using hashtags like #KianInSanMarino and #IfYouDare to show their excitement.

“This is a massive moment for Kian and for Worksop,” said one local supporter. “He’s proving that someone from a small town can make it onto a global stage. We’ll all be watching and cheering him on in the semi-final.”

As the countdown to 17th February begins, Kian remains focused on giving the best performance of his life. If he makes it through the semi-final, he will have the chance to perform in the grand final, with the ultimate prize of representing San Marino at Eurovision 2025.

Kian Butler

Meanwhile, anticipation is growing for the release of If You Dare on 23rd February 2025, with fans eagerly awaiting the chance to hear the song that has already taken him so far. Supporters in the UK and beyond can watch Kian compete live on RTV San Marino and RAI Italy on Monday, 17th February. Stay tuned for further details on how to follow his journey and support him as he takes on this incredible opportunity!