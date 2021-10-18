Worksop Charter Day, 85th anniversary of the historic event where Worksop was granted a Town Charter. Re-enactment in 2016 of the Charter arriving in Worksop.

Celebrations will be held across the town centre on Saturday October 23 to celebrate the day that thousands of Worksop residents lined the streets in 1931, as the Charter was brought to the town by train from London by MP Malcolm Macdonald.

About 7,500 children in the town were given treats such as a Charter tea and a Charter beaker in celebration of the event, which saw Worksop established as an independent borough.

Re-enactment of the Charter arriving in Worksop, pictures from 2016.

It saw the town gain increased powers of government following several years of campaigning and an application to King Georve V.

Now, 90 years later, the town’s Charter trustees and Worksop Business Forum have joined forces once again to help Worksop re-live the momentous occasion.

Charter trustees will march through the town centre with the Mercian Regiment as an escort.

The parade will start outside Greggs, in Bridge Place and make its way up towards Bridge Street and Old Market Square, where there will be a speech by Charter mayor, councillor Tony Eaton at 1pm.

Families will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment such as a circus skills workshop, Halloween crafts and make your own vegetable critters session.

Emergency services will also be attending with vehicles and the Salvation Army will provide music.