Wonderful show in store with poetry slam champ Harry Baker at Notts venue
Nottingham Rough Trade, June 12.
World Poetry Slam Champion Harry Baker is ready to spread his wings again with a brand new show Wonderful, which is touring all across the UK and Ireland this spring and summer.
Featuring brand new poems about wellies, postcodes and his favourite German wheat beer Schöfferhofer, the maths-loving, TED-talking, German-speaking, battle-rapping, happy-crying, self-bio-writing unashamed human brings his signature playfulness and poignancy that has made him a fan favourite and reached millions of people all over the world.
Having recently been described as the Barbenheimer of the poetry world (by himself), this latest show promises to be as joyful as it is heartfelt, and most importantly more wonderful than ever.
Harry Baker is a poet, mathematician, stand-up comedian and writer.
The youngest ever World Poetry Slam Champion has performed all over the world, from a sold out Dubai Opera House alongside Simon Armitage and Carol Ann Duffy to becoming a firm festival favourite at the likes of Glastonbury, Latitude and his spiritual home Greenbelt.
Details: For more go to www.harrybaker.co
