Wishbone Ash to celebrate 50 years of success in Rescue Rooms gig

​Rock aces Wishbone Ash are not to be missed when they play a gig on April 28 at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms.

By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Wishbone Ash are heading to Notts for a gig at the Rescue Rooms.Wishbone Ash are heading to Notts for a gig at the Rescue Rooms.
Wishbone Ash are heading to Notts for a gig at the Rescue Rooms.

Wishbone Ash now have more than 50 years of continual touring and recording under their members’ belts, a remarkable milestone few bands have achieved… and always at the highest level.

Discover for yourself why Wishbone Ash are one of the most enduring and popular bands in British rock.

Wishbone Ash take their audience on a unique journey through their illustrious history by combining the old songs with the new, with a live show that remains as fresh and in demand as ever.

    April is a busy time for the band as it also sees the 50th anniversary re-release of their legendary LP Argus, one of the key offerings in the history of great British rock and prog albums. It is being issued as a multi-format box set.

    For more on how to get tickets for this gig on April 28, you can check out www.rescuerooms.com

