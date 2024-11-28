Wireless, one of if not the premiere hip-hop music festival in the United Kingdom, are readying to announce their first acts in January 2025, but some of you can’t wait that long.

Which undoubtedly has led to speculation and “wish lists” of artists that fans online hope to see perform at Finsbury Park in London across July 11 to July 13 2025. There’s even been a Tiktok video circulating featuring the face of one particular artist - but that once again has led to claims the “leak” might be a well placed hoax on social media.

The festival is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025, with Wireless having changed from its mixture of genres (2005 was headlined by New Order, Basement Jaxx, Keane and Kasabian) to the more refined focus on hip-hop and R&B in recent years.

This was none more evident taking a look at the difference between the 2011 line-up and the 2012 line-up, where the former was headlined by The Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers and Pulp, while the latter saw Drake, Deadmau5 and Rihanna as that year’s headliners.

So could we see the return of one or two artists from the 2012 “reboot” of Wireless Festival? We’ve scoured social media, including r/WirelessFestival on Reddit, to look at who fans hope to see announced when Wireless reveal their first line-up of acts in the new year.

1 . Drake Few artists have dominated Wireless like Drake. With unforgettable headline performances in 2012, 2015 and a surprise headline performance in 2018, the Canadian superstar has set a high bar and it was his face that appeared on a TikTok video that went viral - further prompting rumours of his return.

2 . Kendrick Lamar Kendrick Lamar last performed at Wireless in 2015, delivering an iconic performance that cemented his legacy. However, with Drake's recent lawsuit against him, fans might have to prepare for some behind-the-scenes tension—2025 may not see both legends on the same bill.

3 . Playboi Carti Fans of Playboi Carti have been waiting for his Wireless return after headlining the event in 2023, hoping to experience the raw, avant-garde energy of Whole Lotta Red.