WIN! Tickets up for grabs to see Sensational 60s Experience at Royal Concert Hall

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich

It can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday, December 3.

With a brand new production for 2021, The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour spectacular of pure nostalgia.

The show will transport you back to that magical decade as five legendary names take to the stage and deliver a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

The show stars Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers), The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Fortunes and The Dakotas.

The Searchers were formed by Mike Pender and John McNally originally as a skiffle group in Liverpool in 1959. As they went into the 60s, they turned to mainstream pop and were rivalled only by The Beatles and Gerry and The Pacemakers.

The Trems started as an English beat group founded in Essex, originally called Brian Poole And The Tremeloes.

Originally called Dave Dee And The Bostons, changing their name to Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich in 1964, in 1966 the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52.

The Trems (Photo by Paul Trondl)

The Fortunes first came to to prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential Pirate Radio Station of the same name.

The Dakotas were originally convened as a backing group from Manchester, and were largely associated with Billy J Kramer.

Some of the many hits associated with these acts include Needles And Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet, When You Walk In The Room, Do You Love Me, Call Me Number One, You’ve Got Your Troubles and Do You Want To Know A Secret

The concert commences at 7.30pm and tickets are available on 0115 989555 or at www.trch.co.uk

Mike Pender

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, all you have to do is tell us the answer to the following question and follow the instructions below:

Mike Pender was the original voice of which band?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime telephone number, to [email protected]

The closing date for entries is midday on November 15.

Normal competition rules apply, found on our website, and the editor’s decision is final. The prize is supplied by the promoter. To be eligible, you MUST indicate on your entry you are happy for us to share your details.

