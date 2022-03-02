WIN! Tickets to see latest pantomime by Blyth Players in our competition

The show is based on the original Grimm Brothers tale, with a newly revised script by Alan P Frayne that includes all the well-loved ingredients of traditional family pantomime.

Directing the production will be Tracey McVann.

It is being performed at Barnby Memorial Hall, Blyth, from April 7 to 10.

See Blyth Players perform Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Barnby Memorial Hall soon

Evening performances will begin at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee starting from 2.15pm.

This amateur production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is presented by arrangement with Stage Right Creative Ltd.

Mirror Mirror on the wall who is the fairest of them all?

Will Snow White manage to escape from the evil Queen Avarice and her henchman Slurp and marry our hero, the handsome Prince Ferdinand of Farawaia?

The family panto is not to be missed

Maybe with the help of Chuckles the Jester, Edna Bucket and her seven new friends, she will win over evil.

Add to this the incompetent duo of Justice Quill and Scribbles and Fairy Good Fortune to help Snow White win the day, as well as a wonderful chorus of villagers.

All in all, this is a family pantomime that will appeal to audience members of all ages and is definitely not to be missed.

Tickets to see Blyth Players perform Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs are £8.

For advance tickets, you can go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/blythplayers

