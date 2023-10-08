News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Win tickets to see family show Three Billy Goats Gruff at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

There will be family fun galore when the hit show The Three Billy Goats Gruff hits the stage later this month at Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre – and we have two pairs of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.
By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
See The Three Billy Goats Gruff when the show is performed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.See The Three Billy Goats Gruff when the show is performed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.
See The Three Billy Goats Gruff when the show is performed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

On a grassy hill, in the middle of the countryside, there lived The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

They never stopped eating and, before long, they had eaten everything they could get their hooves on!

The only option is to go looking for more food.

Most Popular

    Hold on to your horns and join the three billy goats on their wild and wacky adventure, as they bravely cross the rickety bridge to greener pastures.

    But who will they meet along the way as they trip trap their way over the bridge?

    With lots of catchy songs, funky dances to clap along to and a rapping troll to boot, The Three Billy Goats Gruff is a show that has plenty for family audiences of all ages to enjoy at the Trinity Street-based venue.

    Lost ThePlot Theatrical are proud to present this smash-hit children’s music. An interactive, familyfun show and the perfect treat for little ones and the big kids that bring them!

    Lost The Plot Theatrical will present The Three Billy Goats Gruff at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on October 23.Lost The Plot Theatrical will present The Three Billy Goats Gruff at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on October 23.
    Lost The Plot Theatrical will present The Three Billy Goats Gruff at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre on October 23.

    A trip-trapping musical adventure!

    Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

    The closing date for entries is Wednesday, October 18, at noon. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

    Full terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing your contact details to the promoters.

    Related topics:Gainsborough