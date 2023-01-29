Odyssey are coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon and we have a pair of concert tickets to be won in our competition

The eagerly-awaited gig at the Leeming Street venue will take place on February 24.

The glory days of top vocal group Odyssey, one of the most successful soul/disco acts of their era, culminated in the early 1980s when they topped the charts with Use It Up And Wear It Out, scoring several other Top Ten hits in Britain and throughout the world.

Their first smash single Native New Yorker was an international hit late in 1977.

In the UK, Use It Up shot to the top ten and was eventually a number one chart hit, followed by If You’re Looking For A Way Out, Inside Out, and the Lamont Dozier classic Going Back To My Roots, among others.

For more on tickets for the forthcoming show, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, you simply need to answer this question correctly:

The band’s first hit single Native New Yorker was released in which year?

Email your answer, along with your name, age and address, to [email protected]