WIN: Tickets to be won to see Cinderella performed by Masque at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Don't miss Masque Productions performing Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at Mansfield Palace Theatre from November 7 to 11.

The show can be seen at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from November 7 to 11 and we have three pairs of tickets to be won – for the performance of your choice – in our latest competition.

This charming musical features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible/It’s Possible and Ten Minutes Ago.

From pumpkins into carriages, to tattered rags into a beautiful gown, this show will delight and enchant young and old alike.

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers and Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance.

Originally presented on television in 1957, starring Julie Andrews in the title role, Cinderella was the most widely viewed programme in the history of the medium.

Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.

As adapted for the stage, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike.

Cinderella is at Mansfield Palace Theatre from November 7 to 11.

Directed and produced by Andrew Wolden, the show features choreography by Lynn Roberts and musical direction from Roger Holland. The principal cast includes Macey Shaw as Cinderella, Jake Shirley as Prince Christopher, Alison Carter as the Fairy Godmother, Kelly Marsh as the Stepmother and Brooke Spedding and Holly Stevenson as Cinderella’s stepsisters, Grace and Joy.

Masque is an amateur dramatic society based in Mansfield, producing and performing shows for more than 40 years and with a strong history of performing musicals.

However, in recent years members of Masque have branched out into performing plays and its own themed variety performances.

Tickets to see Cinderella at Mansfield Palace Theatre are available by going to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Macey Shaw stars as Cinderella in the forthcoming production.

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of tickets in our competition, simply answer the following question correctly:

Which iconic musical writing team composed the music and lyrics for Cinderella?

​Email your answer, name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected].

The closing date for entries is 9am on Monday, October 30. Normal competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.