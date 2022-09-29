See The Trems performing in the Sensational 60s Experience (Photo credit: Paul Trondl)

You can see a number of veteran chart aces at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 2 – and you can win a pair of tickets to see the show in our latest great competition.

The show’s 2022 production offers music fans a real festival of nostalgia. It will transport you back to the magical decade that was the 1960s. Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or just want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, this is the show to see.

This year, it features Mike Pender MBE (voice of The Searchers), The Trems (former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, and The Fortunes.

With Alan Pender at the helm, The Searchers notched up six UK top ten hits, with three of those reaching number one and spent 36 weeks in the top 10.

Hits include Needles And Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet, When You Walk In The Room.

Starting out as an English beat group founded in Dagenham in 1958, The Tremeloes toured the world from 1963 through to 1974.

The Trems are still a massive draw in Europe as well as the UK today. They have the fantastic reputation as one of the finest harmony bands.

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich are playing at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on December 2.

Hits include Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, and their worldwide number one hit Silence Is Golden.

Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich were originally called Dave Dee And The Bostons. Changing their name to Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich in 1964, the band went from strength to strength. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu plus many more.

Hailing from Birmingham, The Fortunes first came into prominence in 1964 with hit single Caroline, used as the signature tune for the influential pirate radio station. Other classics include Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.

Tickets for the gig are available at www.trch.co.uk

However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, answer this question correctly: Which city did The Fortunes come from?

Email your answer, name, address and contact number to [email protected] before 9am on November 1. Normal competition rules apply and can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final. The prize is supplied by the promoter.

To be eligible to win, you MUST indicate on your email that you are happy for us to share your details.