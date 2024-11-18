The stage version of Picture You Dead is coming to Nottingham and Sheffield venues.

​Picture You Dead

Nottingham Theatre Royal, March 11 to 15/​Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, June 3 to 7.

The world premiere tour of the brand new stage production of Picture You Dead - adapted from the bestselling novel of the UK’s number one crime writer Peter James– visits the area twice next.

2024 National Television Award winning actor, Peter Ash, will return to the stage, following his acclaimed and unforgettably emotional exit from Coronation Street in September. Joining Peter is Fiona Wade who, following 11 years in Emmerdale, took to the stage earlier this year in the hit 2:22 A Ghost Story and she will soon be seen in the highly anticipated Fox comedy series, Going Dutch.

West End favourite Jodie Steele will star as Roberta Kilgore and one of the nation’s favourite TV doctors, George Rainsford, (Casualty, Call the Midwife, will return to reprise the role of Peter James’s famous literary detective, DSI Roy Grace.

Picture You Dead is the seventh Peter James book to be adapted for the stage by award-winning writer Shaun McKenna and is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle.

Set in Brighton, DSI Grace investigates a cold case that leads him to the rarified air of fine art, but beneath the respectable veneer lurks a dark underworld of greed, deception and murder.

Details: For more on tickets you can go to www.peterjames.com

