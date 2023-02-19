​Whitwell Players to hit stage again in hilarious comedy A Bunch Of Amateurs

A Bunch Of Amateurs is a comedy by the celebrated writing duo of Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, and the performances can be seen at Whitwell Community Centre.

The play centres on The Stratford Players, a local amateur drama group whose efforts to save their theatre are both helped and hindered by enlisting Jefferson Steel, a washed-up Hollywood star for their production of Shakespeare’s King Lear.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whitwellplayersamateurdramaticsociety​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Members of Whitwell Players are in rehearsals for A Bunch Of Amateurs

Please note that the play contains a little bad language.

Whitwell Players Amateur Dramatics have been active in the village of Whitwell for more than 75 years, putting on shows at Whitwell Welfare in its early days, before relocating to the Community Centre around 35 years ago.

They have won numerous awards, including The East Midlands NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) award for best play for both 2018 and 2019 before the Covid lockdowns took their toll.

