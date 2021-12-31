Whitney Houston tribute added to Safari Nights line-up at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Check out Queen of the Night when the Whitney Houston tribute show comes to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in the summer.

Whitney – Queen Of The Night is an electrifying show that has wowed critics and audiences in London’s West End and around the world.

It is a stunning celebration of the singer’s music and life and takes place on Saturday, August 13, as part of the Safari Nights series.

The show features three decades of Whitney classics, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You, One Moment in Time and How Will I Know, in a homage to the superstar who had four No. UK hits, sold more than 200 million records worldwide and won six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards.

Concert tickets for all Safari Nights shows are available at www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com

