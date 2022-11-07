White Christmas brings some early seasonal cheer to Nottingham Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 22 to 26.

The much-loved stage adaptation of the timeless classic will embark on a brand new UK tour for the festive season, visiting the Theatre Royal Nottingham from November 22 to 26.

A romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages, White Christmas features the beloved songs Blue Skies, Sisters, I Love A Piano, Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep) and the most famous festive song of all… White Christmas.

White Christmas The Musical will provide an early festive treat for audiences at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

Join veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as – fuelled by love – the all-singing, all-dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty & Judy to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show.

Their journey takes a misstep, and their rhythm is thrown off when they discover the lodge happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s old Army General, who is in desperate need of their help.

The production will star Jay McGuiness as Bob Wallace, Lorna Luft as Martha Watson, Michael Starke as General Waverly, Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes and Monique Young as Judy Haynes.

White Christmas has music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this production, go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Johan Persson