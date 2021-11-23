When are Dinnington's Christmas lights being switched on? When, where and what is involved
The Christmas lights will be switched on in Dinnington at a special market and festival next month.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:28 am
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:29 am
The lights will be switched on near St Leonard’s Church on Saturday December 4 at 5.30pm.
A Christmas market will be open from 12pm with stalls along Laughton Road and in the Lyric Theatre.
There will also be charity tombolas and hot food and drinks.
After the lights are switched on young visitors and their families will be able to follow Santa in his sleigh as he makes his way to his grotto inside the Lyric Theatre at 5.45pm.
Children will be able to visit Santa in his grotto for £3.50 and will also receive a gift.
The day is being organised by Dinnington St John’s Town Council.