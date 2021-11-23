When are Dinnington's Christmas lights being switched on? When, where and what is involved

The lights will be switched on near St Leonard’s Church on Saturday December 4 at 5.30pm.

A Christmas market will be open from 12pm with stalls along Laughton Road and in the Lyric Theatre.

There will also be charity tombolas and hot food and drinks.

Santa will be making his way in a special procession as he makes his way to his grotto in the Lyric Theatre, in Dinnington.

After the lights are switched on young visitors and their families will be able to follow Santa in his sleigh as he makes his way to his grotto inside the Lyric Theatre at 5.45pm.

Children will be able to visit Santa in his grotto for £3.50 and will also receive a gift.