Here is your guide to bonfire night and fireworks displays taking place around the county in the coming days…
Please check the websites of each venue for admission prices, ticket policies and opening times.
1. Mansfield Town FC
Mansfield’s premier fireworks night will take place on Thursday, November 3, at One Call Stadium. The ticket-only event is for the whole family, with a wide array of entertainment, including a popular fun fair, accompanying the display, which starts at 7pm. Sandy's bar and kitchen will also be open for food and drink.
Tickets are available online via www.stagstickets.co.uk, in person at the One Call Stadium ticket office or by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1).
2. Forest Town
The Forest Town Arena is renowned for providing spectacular fireworks displays. In fact, the organisers reckon their annual show is 'the ultimate' one! This year's is the 16th renewal and takes place on Saturday from 5.30pm to 11.30pm. Enjoy a huge display, fairground rides, a disco, food stalls and a bar. Admission is £5 per person (under-fives free).
3. Southwell Rugby Club
One of the biggest Bonfire Night events this year has been organised by Southwell Rugby Club on Saturday evening at its Park Lane headquarters. As well as the bonfire and a fireworks display, you can sample burgers and hot dogs at Charlie's Big Barbecue, while a bar will be serving beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks. Admission is £5, with a family ticket costing £15.
4. Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club
The fireworks action continues at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday evening. A bonfire and professional display is being hosted by the Pheasant Hill club, complete with tennis taster sessions for youngsters from 5.30pm. The event will include a licensed bar and traditional Bonfire Night food such as toffee apples and treacle toffee.
