What a glorious feeling when Singin' In The Rain hits the stage in Nottingham

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, until July 9.

A smash hit in Chichester and in the West End , Michael Harrison and Jonathan Church present Chichester Festival Theatre and Stage Entertainment’s production of hit musical Singin’ in the Rain, as part of a UK and Ireland tour.

Don Lockwood is a silent movie star with everything he could want – fame, adulation and a well-publicised ‘romance’ with his co-star Lina Lamont.

But Hollywood is about to change forever. There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk … and sing … and dance.

Can Don and the uniquely-voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Selden fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don’s heart along the way?

Singin’ in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make ‘em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ in the Rain.

Reuniting the original Chichester production team, Singin’ in the Rain will be directed by Jonathan Church, with Olivier Award-nominated choreography by Andrew Wright.

Photo : Johan Persson