‘We’ve been dreaming about this’: Steps on their musical as it hits Nottingham

The show features songs including Tragedy/Heartbeat, Stomp and One for Sorrow (photo: Pamela Raith)

With 22 million record sales and 500 million streams under their collective belts, Steps are the UK's most successful mixed-gender band ever. Since coming to fame in 1997 with 5,6,7,8, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian 'H' Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee have notched up 14 top five singles and four number one albums and have sold out arenas across 11 tours. All of which prompts the question: Why has it taken so long for a Steps musical to reach the stage?

Turns out they've been biding their time, waiting for the dovetailing of the perfect story with the right creative team. "And we feel that this is exactly the right time for Here & Now," says Lisa of a show that the band is co-producing with ROYO and Pete Waterman - the producer who once famously compared Steps to being “like Abba on speed” and who helped launch their career with one smash hit after another.

Running at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham from Tuesday November 11 November to Sunday November 16, the musical is written by Shaun Kitchener, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Matt Cole. "So we've got the dream team," Lisa continues. "We've all been talking and dreaming about this for around ten years but we haven't rushed the process. It's taken time to find all the right components."

Claire shares Lisa's enthusiasm for what she promises will be "a heartwarming night of humour and hilarity". And it's true to the Steps brand, with the singer adding: "You can expect exactly what you’d expect from a Steps concert - coming away from it feeling like you've seen an amazing show, have been uplifted and have had that element of escapism for a couple of hours. It's really important for us that people leave the theatre feeling like they've been moved by it, that it's given them a really good laugh and that they've been able to sing along at the top of their voices at the end."

'A heartwarming night of humour and hilarity': Here & Now (photo: Pamela Raith)

Hailed by The Times as "a playwright to watch" for his debut Positive, Shaun Kitchener's other credits include Bradley One More Time and All That on stage as well as more than 50 episodes of Hollyoaks on TV. His original book for Here & Now revolves around a seaside superstore called Better Best Bargains on a Friday night where everyone's dancing in the aisles. But then Caz discovers that the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal and the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a happy ending? Or does love have other plans in store?

Steps fans will spot the references to some of their signature hits in that plot summary. But as Lee points out, Shaun has crafted a strong storyline in what will be far from just another jukebox musical. "We're not trying to shoehorn songs in there just for the sake of it," Lee says. "It's been about getting the story right, then seeing which song fits which scene lyrically and emotionally. We're so lucky to have such a huge back catalogue where we can have a good look at the songs and think 'Which one really is going to work here?'"

H takes up the thread: "Lyrically our songs have many many layers. I think that's why we as a band and our music have had massive success and longevity. Claire always talks about our lyrics being about telling a story, so they take you on a journey. Although they're often very upbeat, happy, up-tempo songs, sometimes they have kind of a dark undertone and that makes for great storytelling."

Faye nods in agreement. "When we've had feedback from our fans, a lot of them will say that our music has been sort of the theme of the journey of their lives. It's been like a diary, with songs that they've gone to when they've been down and songs they've gone to when they need to be elated and lifted again. With this show, we were very conscious of making sure that the story and the characters were exactly right and that the people who are our fans, as well as everybody else, would be able to relate to it."

Steps have had quite the journey, conquering the UK and Europe and enjoying huge success in Australia too. Formed through auditions in 1997, they shocked fans by breaking up in 2001 but got back together in 2011, since which they've released four huge-selling albums – including 2022's best-of Platinum Collection – and a string of digital chart hits.

But Here & Now, which draws its title from their 2001 single of the same name, isn't the Steps story. It's an all-new narrative, with Claire saying: "This is a completely standalone story and the characters aren't based on us. We wanted it to be its own tale and to let the music do the talking, so to speak."

Among the band's numerous hits are the number ones Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp along with One for Sorrow, Better Best Forgotten, Last Thing on My Mind, Love's Got a Hold on My Heart, Chain Reaction and so many more. With such an embarrassment of riches, how have they decided which ones to include in the show?

H grins. "That's the problem but it's a nice problem to have. It's the same as when we go on tour. We have a big meeting and it's really difficult knowing which songs to perform and which songs to leave out. With this musical the only difference, as Lee says, is thinking about the lyrical content of how they fit within a narrative. We've been very careful not to choose songs just for the sake of including them."

Having celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2022 with a sold-out summer tour, Steps also went to number one that year with their Platinum Collection - making them one of only four groups (ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics are the others) in UK history to notch up chart-topping albums across four decades.

They have always been about giving people a good time and Here & Now fits perfectly within that ethos. "Everybody needs escapism in their life at some point and that's what we're bringing with this musical," Lee says. "As we've always said from day one with Steps, no matter what's going on in your life you can come to one of our shows, put it all aside for two hours and have a great time. If we manage that with the musical too then we've done our job."

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.