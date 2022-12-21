LIFE OF PI Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 15 to 20, 2024.

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early to see this highly acclaimed production when it comes to the city centre venue in 2024.

Winner of every major play award including five Oliviers, the West End smash hit embarks on its biggest journey yet.

Jaw-dropping visuals, magic and world-class puppetry combine in a unique theatrical event.

Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger.

Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Based on the global phenomenon and winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide, Life of Pi is the acclaimed and hugely popular adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

Winner of five Olivier Awards, including Best Play, make sure you come along and see the West End spectacle on its first ever UK tour.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.Photo credit: Johan Persson

